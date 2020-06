Related videos from verified sources Florida governor points to higher case numbers in 'younger folks'



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday defended re-opening the state at the beginning of May but pointed to a leap in positive coronavirus cases in "younger folks" who have been interacting socially. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 5 hours ago Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike



Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed while placing new restrictions on other.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 6 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Briefing



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a COVID-19 press conference on Friday afternoon. A day that saw almost 9,000 cases in the state. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 33:03 Published 6 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Major Florida Airport Has Virus Numbers Contradicting Governor Officials at Orlando International Airport said Wednesday that only two workers out of 500 employees tested positive for COVID-19 over three days last week, and...

