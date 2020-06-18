Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miles Morales Spider-Man Game

The Wrap Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miles Morales Spider-Man GameSony and Insomniac Games’ second installment in it’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man” franchise will focus on Miles Morales — a character most fans know from the 2018 Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Brian Horton, the game’s creative director at Insomniac — took to the Sony PlayStation blog Thursday to give fans a closer look into the upcoming title. Here’s everything we know so far about the new “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” game.

*Release Date *
This holiday.  Sony hasn’t yet put a specific date to its planned release of the PS5 next-generation gaming console, but the game publisher plans to launch the PS5 this holiday season. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is planned to go on sale around the same time.

*Also Read:* 'Desus and Mero' to Shift to Sundays as Showtime Pits Late Night Talker Against 'Last Week Tonight'

*Platform*
PlayStation exclusive, just like the game’s predecessor, “Marvel’s Spider-Man.” The game will be playable on both the PS4 and upcoming PS5.

*Hero and abilities*
Miles Morales is back! The Afro-Latino Spider-Man returns to star in his own game.

“As we continued with the ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ universe, we knew that Miles’s origin story as a Spider-Man was something that needed its own game,” Horton said. “Miles’s multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world and we wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel’s New York City.”

While Miles was voiced by “Wu Tang: An American Saga” star Shameik Moore in “Into the Spiderverse,” we still don’t who will portray his character in the games. Horton said Insomniac Games and Marvel have long planned a game starring Miles, and first teased his involvement in the series at 2017’s E3 conference. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe,” Horton said.

In the gameplay trailer revealed at Sony’s PS5 event last week, Miles is shown using both the Venom abilities and going invisible, two powers players of the next-generation Spider-Man are likely to make regular use of in the upcoming game.

*Also Read:* Kim Kardashian West to Co-Host Criminal Justice Podcast For Spotify

*Plot *
Just in time for a holiday launch, the newest Spider-Man game will take players into a snowy Harlem in New York City, where Miles is now living.  The game places Miles one year after the events of “Marvel’s Spider-Man.” It looks like in this installment Miles Morales will be taking on both an organized crime syndicate and an evil energy magnate.

“Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle,” Horton said of the game’s storyline — but left the rest to players’ eager imaginations.

*Size*
It’s unclear how large this game will be — “Marvel’s Spider-Man” set players back roughly 52 gigabytes on the PlayStation 4. It’s possible “Miles Morales” will be smaller, especially since developers confirmed the stand-alone game will be smaller in scope than its predecessor. Insomniac’s Brian Horton said Thursday players will “experience a full story arc with Miles,” but noted it will be smaller, and “one that’s more akin to a game like ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ in terms of overall scope.”

*Also Read:* Tubi Moves Into Mexico, as Fox-Owned Free Streaming Service Continues Global Expansion

*Pricing*
Unclear. This game’s predecessor, “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” now sells for roughly $40 — for the Game of the Year edition, which contains some additional downloadable content and side missions. Sony will likely look to keep the upcoming “Miles Morales” game somewhat on-par with the original “Spider-Man” game release price, which was closer to $60.

*Visuals*
Sony released a trailer recap today, featuring both cinematic and gameplay mechanics in the upcoming title. Check that video out below.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

All 58 Theatrically Released Marvel Movies Ranked

Marc Guggenheim to Write Sony Marvel Project 'Jackpot'

Sony Preps New Female-Led Marvel Film With SJ Clarkson to Direct
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Upcoming PS5 Games [Video]

Top 10 Upcoming PS5 Games

The 9th Gaming Generation is upon us! For this list, we’re looking at at the confirmed games set to be released on the PlayStation 5.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:55Published
Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers [Video]

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers The highly-anticipated console was revealed on Thursday as part of a Sony event that was held to discuss new game titles. The new console is white,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Announcement Trailer | PS5 [Video]

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Announcement Trailer | PS5

Revealing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new adventure from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5.

Credit: Engadget China     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Insomniac says Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be about half the length of the original

Insomniac says Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be about half the length of the original Image: Insomniac Games Insomniac Games has confirmed its upcoming PlayStation 5 launch title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will be about half the length of the...
The Verge Also reported by •engadget

Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE, Spider-Man $20, Maneater $26.50, more

 In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a *buy two get one free* on select video games. One standout from the bunch is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

BrendanLorLowry

Brendan Lowry #BLM ✊🏻 RT @BrendanLorLowry: Interested (or terrified) by Bugsnax? I’ve written a full overview of everything you need to know about the bizarre up… 39 minutes ago

EdJohnsonNERD

NERD! What is LITTLE DEVIL INSIDE? | Everything We Know About This Upcoming PS5 Game https://t.co/sX15YplDwn NERD! on IG> https://t.co/QfsfgkLGpd 2 hours ago

BrendanLorLowry

Brendan Lowry #BLM ✊🏻 Interested (or terrified) by Bugsnax? I’ve written a full overview of everything you need to know about the bizarre… https://t.co/39nq6CNpSx 5 hours ago

Arekkz

Arekkz NEW VIDEO! What is LITTLE DEVIL INSIDE? | Everything We Know About This Upcoming PS5 Game https://t.co/PkdMlhj7eU https://t.co/HiFEgBzEwE 5 hours ago

ayGabita22

Gabster With the first day of summer just around the corner and temperatures beginning to rise, here's everything you need… https://t.co/OomPgUiL1Z 6 hours ago

ArthurKade

Arthur Kade RT @CelebrityPageTV: The hit MTV show @SiestaKey is back for a 3rd season! @ArthurKade talked with the cast about what fans can expect in t… 7 hours ago

CelebrityPageTV

Celebrity Page TV The hit MTV show @SiestaKey is back for a 3rd season! @ArthurKade talked with the cast about what fans can expect i… https://t.co/Rvc74Sfk6d 7 hours ago

leeyoonjae0625

이윤재 RT @wallpeterson1: Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far: Tom Cruise returns as hot-shot pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitch… 9 hours ago