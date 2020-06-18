All 9 ‘Watchmen’ Episodes to Stream for Free on HBO.com Starting Juneteenth Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

HBO is streaming all nine episodes of “Watchmen” for free this weekend, from June 19 through the 21st.



The episodes will be available on HBO.com and for free on-demand as “as an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers,” the network said Thursday. “HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America.”



There will also be a marathon of the series on HBO and HBO Latino beginning at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Friday.



The move coincides with the unofficial American holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when all enslaved people in the state of Texas were declared free.



HBO is also offering other free titles this weekend, including “Being Serena, Bessie, Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, United Skates, Jerrod Carmicheal’s Home Videos, Lil’ Rel Live In Crenshaw, The Apollo, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency S1/ E1, The Shop S2/E1 + S2/E6, Treme S1/E1, and True Detective S3/E1.



“Watchmen” is set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws and is based on a graphic novel of the same name co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC. It stars Regina King and comes from executive producer Damon Lindelof.



Here is the full schedule of “Watchmen” episode airtimes:



“Watchmen” 101 – 1:00 p.m.

“Watchmen” 102 – 2:03 p.m.

“Watchmen” 103 – 2:58 p.m.

“Watchmen” 104 – 3:51 p.m.

“Watchmen” 105 – 4:43 p.m.

“Watchmen” 106 – 5:43 p.m.

“Watchmen” 107 – 6:44 p.m.

“Watchmen” 108 – 7:42 p.m.

“Watchmen” 109 – 8:45 p.m.



HBO is streaming all nine episodes of "Watchmen" for free this weekend, from June 19 through the 21st.The episodes will be available on HBO.com and for free on-demand as "as an extension of the network's content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers," the network said Thursday. "HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America."There will also be a marathon of the series on HBO and HBO Latino beginning at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Friday.The move coincides with the unofficial American holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when all enslaved people in the state of Texas were declared free.HBO is also offering other free titles this weekend, including "Being Serena, Bessie, Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, United Skates, Jerrod Carmicheal's Home Videos, Lil' Rel Live In Crenshaw, The Apollo, The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency S1/ E1, The Shop S2/E1 + S2/E6, Treme S1/E1, and True Detective S3/E1."Watchmen" is set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws and is based on a graphic novel of the same name co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC. It stars Regina King and comes from executive producer Damon Lindelof.Here is the full schedule of "Watchmen" episode airtimes:"Watchmen" 101 – 1:00 p.m."Watchmen" 102 – 2:03 p.m."Watchmen" 103 – 2:58 p.m."Watchmen" 104 – 3:51 p.m."Watchmen" 105 – 4:43 p.m."Watchmen" 106 – 5:43 p.m."Watchmen" 107 – 6:44 p.m."Watchmen" 108 – 7:42 p.m."Watchmen" 109 – 8:45 p.m.

