Yohan, K-Pop Star of Boy Band TST, Dies at 28

The Wrap Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Yohan, K-Pop Star of Boy Band TST, Dies at 28K-pop star Yohan, whose real name is Kim Jeong-hwan, of the boy band TST died Tuesday the age of 28.

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.” TST’s record label KJ Entertainment said in a statement provided to The Guardian.

The cause of death has not been announced.

*Also Read:* Sulli, Korean Pop Star and Actress, Dies at 25

Yohan started his career in the K-pop scene with the group NOM (No Other Man) in 2013 and joined TST in 2017. The six-piece group reached the South Korean Top 30 with their Eps “Time’s Up” and “Wake Up.” Their greatest hits include “Paradise,” “Mind Control” and “Wake Up.” The group’s latest single, “Countdown,” was released in January.

Yohan is not the only young K-pop star to have died in recent years. In 2017, Jonghyun, also known as Kim Jong-hyun, a member of the K-pop group SHINee, died at age 27. In October 2019, Sulli, a member of the seminal girl group f(x), died at the age of 25. And in 2019, Goo Hara, the Korean pop singer best known for her work in the K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead in her home in Seoul at the age of 28.

