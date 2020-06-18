Juneteenth prompts Black Lives Matter group to call for Washington, D.C. to be shut down on Friday
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () A Washington, D.C.-based Black Lives Matter group is calling on residents of the nation’s capital to obstruct traffic and block police stations Friday in hopes of raising awareness for an effort to defund and replace city law enforcement.
A group of kids in Seattle area were spotted marching through their neighborhood last week chanting "Black Lives Matter". They told their neighbor they're working to raise money for the National Urban League by selling popcorn and lemonade.