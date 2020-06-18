Global  

Juneteenth prompts Black Lives Matter group to call for Washington, D.C. to be shut down on Friday

FOXNews.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
A Washington, D.C.-based Black Lives Matter group is calling on residents of the nation’s capital to obstruct traffic and block police stations Friday in hopes of raising awareness for an effort to defund and replace city law enforcement. 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Kids Hold Their Own Black Lives Matter Protest

WEB EXTRA: Kids Hold Their Own Black Lives Matter Protest 00:10

 A group of kids in Seattle area were spotted marching through their neighborhood last week chanting "Black Lives Matter". They told their neighbor they're working to raise money for the National Urban League by selling popcorn and lemonade.

