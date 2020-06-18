Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
Messages call for NYPD July 4th strike to protest anti-police climate
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Messages call for NYPD July 4th strike to protest anti-police climate
Thursday, 18 June 2020 (
12 minutes ago
)
Text messages sent to NYPD members encourage officers to take sick days on July 4th.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Supreme Court of the United States
Facebook
John Bolton
Brexit
Emmanuel Macron
White House
Boris Johnson
Beijing
Germany
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Juneteenth
Rayshard Brooks
Daca Program
Black Lives Matter
Jobless Claims
Dreamers
WORTH WATCHING
'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling
U.S. Supreme Court Denies 10 Different Appeals Challenging Firearms
Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103
Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi