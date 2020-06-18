Global  

The Supreme Court Overrules The Trump Administration's Decision To Rescind DACA

NPR Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, allowing some 650,000 so-called "Dreamers" to remain safe from deportation.
News video: DACA Will Stay: Colorado's Elected Leaders React To Supreme Court Ruling

DACA Will Stay: Colorado's Elected Leaders React To Supreme Court Ruling 00:46

 On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.

