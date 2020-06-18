The Supreme Court Overrules The Trump Administration's Decision To Rescind DACA
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () The Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, allowing some 650,000 so-called "Dreamers" to remain safe from deportation.
