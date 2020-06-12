Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YouTube Faces Discrimination Lawsuit By Black Creators

Daily Caller Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
'Unfettered' control
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Report: Black people face discrimination in France [Video]

Report: Black people face discrimination in France

The National Consultative Commission on Human Rights also says police must be better trained to handle racist disputes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
UK: Report on COVID-19 deaths says racism a risk for minorities [Video]

UK: Report on COVID-19 deaths says racism a risk for minorities

Racism and discrimination blamed for a higher coronavirus mortality rate among Britain's minorities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
YouTube Creates Million Dollar Fund To Amplify Voices Of Black Creators [Video]

YouTube Creates Million Dollar Fund To Amplify Voices Of Black Creators

YouTube announced a multi-year $100 million fund to amplify and develop the voices of Black creators. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recognized more must be done and said the company is “committed to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this