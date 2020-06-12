YouTube Faces Discrimination Lawsuit By Black Creators

Report: Black people face discrimination in France
The National Consultative Commission on Human Rights also says police must be better trained to handle racist disputes.
UK: Report on COVID-19 deaths says racism a risk for minorities
Racism and discrimination blamed for a higher coronavirus mortality rate among Britain's minorities.
YouTube Creates Million Dollar Fund To Amplify Voices Of Black Creators
YouTube announced a multi-year $100 million fund to amplify and develop the voices of Black creators. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recognized more must be done and said the company is “committed to..