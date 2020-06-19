|
Ford to debut new Bronco SUV on OJ Simpson’s birthday; ex-wife's sister reacts: 'Are you kidding me?'
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Ford is raising a few eyebrows for the peculiar release date of its new Bronco SUV: July 9, or the birthday of O.J. Simpson.
Ford is planning to reveal its new Bronco on July 9. The date is raising a lot of eyebrows, as it is also the birthday of ex-football star O.J. Simpson.
