Related videos from verified sources Cobra injured in dog attack rescued by fire officials in India



Fire department officials in south India rescued a cobra left injured after a dog attack. The incident took place at Srinivasan Nagar of Madhavaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu state on June.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:05 Published 2 days ago Rail cars on fire in Phoenix



Rail cars on fire in Phoenix, Arizona last night. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 2 days ago Crew continue battling the Bighorn fire



Crew continue battling the Bighorn fire. Fire department urging onlookers to stay away. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 03:05 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this