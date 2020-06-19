Global  

Celebrating Juneteenth: A Reading Of The Emancipation Proclamation

NPR Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
On this Juneteenth, NPR is marking the day that the Civil War ended with a reading of Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
News video: What Is Juneteenth?

What Is Juneteenth? 01:06

 What Is Juneteenth? Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but Texas's small Union presence meant slavery continued....

Milwaukee & Wisconsin will fly Juneteenth flag for first time ever [Video]

Milwaukee & Wisconsin will fly Juneteenth flag for first time ever

The holiday commemorates the moment on June 19, 1865, when a Union general informed slaves in Texas of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.

Juneteenth Takes On Added Meaning This Year [Video]

Juneteenth Takes On Added Meaning This Year

Juneteenth, the annual U.S. holiday that falls on June 19, has taken on greater meaning for many this year. Juneteenth, which is a mash-up of the words June and 19th, is also known as Emancipation Day...

Nike Makes Juneteenth an Annual Paid Holiday [Video]

Nike Makes Juneteenth an Annual Paid Holiday

Nike Makes Juneteenth an Annual Paid Holiday Nike CEO John Donahoe announced the decision in a letter to employees along with company plans in light of recent protests. Donahoe added that..

