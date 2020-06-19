Celebrating Juneteenth: A Reading Of The Emancipation Proclamation

What Is Juneteenth? Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but Texas's small Union presence meant slavery continued....
