Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Has Nearly 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Record Single Day Increase

cbs4.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Florida has reported its biggest jump yet in new COVID-19 cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Fauci Warns US Is Still In 'First Wave

Fauci Warns US Is Still In 'First Wave" Of COVID-19 00:44

 Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus. This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals. "People keep talking about a second wave. We're still in a first wave." Fauci to The Wall Street Journal Many countries that...

Related videos from verified sources

LA County Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases; Officials Say Key Metrics Holding Steady [Video]

LA County Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases; Officials Say Key Metrics Holding Steady

Los Angeles County health officials reported a record-high single-day number of coronavirus cases Wednesday, though health officials said the spike was due to a backlog of test results that were..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:26Published
Record 13,856 new cases take COVID tally to 3.8 lakh, toll crosses 12,500 mark [Video]

Record 13,856 new cases take COVID tally to 3.8 lakh, toll crosses 12,500 mark

India on June 19 continued to record new highs in reporting coronavirus cases in single day as 13,856 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,532. Death toll has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Record Number Of Single-Day Coronavirus Cases Has Local Leaders Worried [Video]

Record Number Of Single-Day Coronavirus Cases Has Local Leaders Worried

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the concerns over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

India reports highest single-day spike of over 13,000 cases

 A record single-day jump of 13,586 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally to 3,80,532 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 13,586 with 336 new fatali
Hindu Also reported by •WorldNewscbs4.com

India's Covid-19 tally nears 2.9 lakh; Almost 1 lakh cases in June so far

 The death toll also saw a record single-day increase of over 350 fatalities to move closer to the 8,500-mark, more than one-third of which have been recorded in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •bizjournals

Mexico posts record 5,662 new coronavirus cases in one day

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico posted another record one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,662, while 667 more deaths were reported Thursday. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comReuters IndiaIndiaTimescbs4.com

Tweets about this