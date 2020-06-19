Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

Seattle Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Ian Holm, a versatile British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88. Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent Alex Irwin said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s-related. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 00:53

 Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88 following a battle with Parkinson's disease. The actor portrayed Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings series.

Related videos from verified sources

Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88 [Video]

Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88

Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88 The British actor's agent confirmed his death was related to Parkinson's disease. Statement, via Deadline Holms' acting career..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88 [Video]

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm - star of movies such as 'Alien', 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Chariots of Fire' - has passed away at the age of 88.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:53Published
BREAKING NEWS: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

'Lord of the Rings' Actor Ian Holm Passes Away

 The actor who plays the older version of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' novels has...
AceShowbiz

Ian Holm, actor known for Chariots of Fire and Lord of the Rings, dead at 88

 Ian Holm, the acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in Chariots of Fire, The Lord of the Rings films and Alien, has died. He was 88.
CBC.ca

Actor Ian Holm, Who Played King Lear To Bilbo Baggins, Has Died

 With a grounding in classical theater, Ian Holm became beloved by movie fans around the world, especially in the "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The...
NPR Also reported by •BBC NewsTelegraph.co.ukThe Age

Tweets about this

News12CT

News12CT Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Ri… https://t.co/537BS6Llsk 6 seconds ago

DreamsSandman

Sandman Dreams RT @MiddleEarthNews: Very sad news for the Tolkien community. Ian Holm, star of Lord of the Rings, Alien and Chariots of Fire, dies aged 8… 7 seconds ago

cories5

cories5 RT @guardian: Ian Holm, star of Lord of the Rings, Alien and Chariots of Fire, dies aged 88 https://t.co/DZmeEWsKmO 8 seconds ago

LydyaJara

Lydia RT @ramonlobo: Ian Holm, star of Lord of the Rings, Alien and Chariots of Fire, dies aged 88 https://t.co/jrqKJDiIue 9 seconds ago

AshDLMermaid

Ash RT @twistedhistory: R.I.P. Sir Ian Holm - Alien - Chariots of Fire (Nominated for Academy Award) - The 5th Element - Lord of The Rings (Bi… 12 seconds ago

hoyimapril

april ☁️ // BLACKLIVESMATTER RT @BBCBreaking: Actor Sir Ian Holm, the award-winning star of Lord of the Rings, Alien and Chariots of Fire, has died aged 88 https://t.co… 14 seconds ago

LordPinicus

Christ Puncher RT @HorrorSeen: RIP Sir Ian Holm , the quintessential English actor and***good at it . Alien, Lord of the Rings , King Lear , Brazil,… 16 seconds ago

Strickalator

Shawn ☀️Sunshine☀️ Strickland RT @DavidBflower: I am very sorry to report that Ian Holm has died. Absolutely brilliant actor of stage and screen. Memorable roles in The… 17 seconds ago