‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies
Friday, 19 June 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Ian Holm, a versatile British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88. Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent Alex Irwin said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s-related. […]
With a grounding in classical theater, Ian Holm became beloved by movie fans around the world, especially in the "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The... NPR Also reported by •BBC News •Telegraph.co.uk •The Age
Tweets about this
News12CT Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Ri… https://t.co/537BS6Llsk 6 seconds ago
Sandman Dreams RT @MiddleEarthNews: Very sad news for the Tolkien community.
Ian Holm, star of Lord of the Rings, Alien and Chariots of Fire, dies aged 8… 7 seconds ago
cories5 RT @guardian: Ian Holm, star of Lord of the Rings, Alien and Chariots of Fire, dies aged 88 https://t.co/DZmeEWsKmO 8 seconds ago
Lydia RT @ramonlobo: Ian Holm, star of Lord of the Rings, Alien and Chariots of Fire, dies aged 88 https://t.co/jrqKJDiIue 9 seconds ago
Ash RT @twistedhistory: R.I.P. Sir Ian Holm
- Alien
- Chariots of Fire (Nominated for Academy Award)
- The 5th Element
- Lord of The Rings (Bi… 12 seconds ago