Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juneteenth 2020 in Photos

NYTimes.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Nationwide protests against racism and police brutality give new urgency to a holiday long cherished by African-Americans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson Covers an Etta James Classic to Celebrate Juneteenth - Watch Now!

 Kelly Clarkson is belting out an Etta James classic for her Kellyoke pick on Juneteenth! The 38-year-old singer performed “I’d Rather Go Blind” on Friday...
Just Jared

Selena Gomez Speaks About Juneteenth & Black Lives Matter

 Selena Gomez is using her platform for good. The 27-year-old star, who recently handed over her Instagram to influential Black leaders amid global protests...
Just Jared Also reported by •Al Jazeera

Juneteenth in Phoenix through the years

 Photos of Phoenix's Juneteenth celebrations from The Arizona Republic's archives.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this