Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
African Americans
>
Juneteenth 2020 in Photos
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Juneteenth 2020 in Photos
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
52 minutes ago
)
Nationwide protests against racism and police brutality give new urgency to a holiday long cherished by
African-Americans
.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
Kelly Clarkson Covers an Etta James Classic to Celebrate Juneteenth - Watch Now!
Kelly Clarkson is belting out an Etta James classic for her Kellyoke pick on Juneteenth! The 38-year-old singer performed “I’d Rather Go Blind” on Friday...
Just Jared
46 minutes ago
Selena Gomez Speaks About Juneteenth & Black Lives Matter
Selena Gomez is using her platform for good. The 27-year-old star, who recently handed over her Instagram to influential Black leaders amid global protests...
Just Jared
42 minutes ago
Also reported by •
Al Jazeera
Juneteenth in Phoenix through the years
Photos of Phoenix's Juneteenth celebrations from The Arizona Republic's archives.
azcentral.com
22 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Juneteenth
Facebook
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Supreme Court of the United States
Coronavirus disease 2019
Premier League
Oklahoma
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Lord Of The Rings
Into The Wild
Juneteenth 2020
Ian Holm Dies
America
Chariots Of Fire
WORTH WATCHING
Trump renews threat to cut ties with Beijing
Facebook Allows Users to Turn off Political Ads
Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally
Lampard excited to start working with Timo Werner