Consumer Alert: Children’s Cough Medicines Recalled Due To Potential Overdose Risks Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The maker of "Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM" and "Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough," issued the recall due to potential overdose risks. 👓 View full article

