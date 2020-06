Related videos from verified sources Children's Robitussin, Dimetapp Cough Medicines Recalled For Possible Overdose Risks



Parents take note: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily recalled three lots of its children's cough syrups — Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children's.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:17 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this