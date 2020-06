Padma Lakshmi has an appetite for culture in 'Taste the Nation' Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )



Padma Lakshmi calls her new show "Taste the Nation" a labor of love. The TV host says it's much different from "Top Chef" and that she wanted to highlight the food stories and different cultures of immigrants and people of color. (June 19th) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this GlobalParadigmShift Padma Lakshmi has an appetite for culture in ‘Taste the Nation’ https://t.co/YlAgFziQEg 6 minutes ago PIO Toolkit Padma Lakshmi has an appetite for culture in 'Taste the Nation' https://t.co/4uHxqYExzb 50 minutes ago butlerhouse Padma Lakshmi has an appetite for culture in 'Taste the Nation' https://t.co/ssIsv7SqrK 50 minutes ago