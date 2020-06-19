Global
One News Page
>
US News
>
McEnany won't wear mask at Tulsa Trump rally
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
McEnany won't wear mask at Tulsa Trump rally
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
19 minutes ago
)
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that Americans wear masks in public.
