Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Food scarcity is on the rise in America as the economy reels

CBS News Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
More Americans are struggling to put food on the table due to the coronavirus pandemic's massive economic hit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Peruvians strive to make a living amid lockdown

Peruvians strive to make a living amid lockdown 02:48

 The government established one of the first and strictest lockdown measures in the region, but desperation for food and money is forcing people to risk their lives.

Related videos from verified sources

Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19 [Video]

Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19

As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65% have increased the number of trips they plan..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Nigerian food prices rise during Ramadan [Video]

Nigerian food prices rise during Ramadan

The cost of some items has doubled, and they are expected to stay high after the Muslim fasting month ends.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Advocates pushing congress to improve Snap benefits [Video]

Advocates pushing congress to improve Snap benefits

Food banks are seeing an average of 70% more people looking for help right now. 'Feeding America' says nearly 40% of those people are new to food banks and pantries.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this