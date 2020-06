2020 Daily Trail Markers: Brad Parscale didn't vote for Trump in 2016 Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

"In 2016, I was in New York working to elect Donald Trump and encountered a series of problems receiving my absentee ballot from Texas and missed the deadline," Parscale said in a statement. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this