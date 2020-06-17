Four states report record highs in coronavirus cases; Florida and Arizona hit hard
Saturday, 20 June 2020 (
22 minutes ago) The spikes coincide with a global spike in new cases.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
3 days ago
New coronavirus infections have spiked in six U.S. states. These states are seeing record-breaking numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to Reuters, the surge marks a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week. The states with the most coronavirus cases are those that have reopened...
Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen 00:32
Related videos from verified sources
Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb In Florida
Ten states, including Florida, saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases this week, and experts say the Sunshine State could be the next epicenter of the pandemic.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Many states continue to face record highs in coronavirus cases
Nearly 25 states are reporting increases in their daily average number of coronavirus cases, while states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona are reporting record...
CBS News
15 hours ago
Covid-19 coronavirus: US states report record spike in daily infections
Nine US states have hit record highs for Covid-19 cases, with Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas all reporting record increases in new daily...
New Zealand Herald
3 days ago
Coronavirus cases in Florida, Arizona spike after record-setting day in six states
Coronavirus cases spiked in Arizona and Florida on Wednesday, a day after those states and four others reported record daily increases of new infections.
Reuters
3 days ago
Tweets about this