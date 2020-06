Related videos from verified sources Racial Profiling Incident At Forever 21 Leads To Remarkable Partnership For Non-Profit Group



Protesters Topple Statues Of Controversial Figures In Golden Gate Park

Betty Yu reports on statues of Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key and Ulysses S. Grant in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park (6-20+2020)



SF Zoo Animal Deaths Believed Linked to Wandering Mountain Lion

Two wallaroos and a red kangaroo found dead at the San Francisco Zoo may have been killed by a mountain lion captured wandering the streets of the city on Thursday. Betty Yu reports. (6-19-20)



Two wallaroos and a red kangaroo found dead at the San Francisco Zoo may have been killed by a mountain lion captured wandering the streets of the city on Thursday. Betty Yu reports. (6-19-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:38 Published 18 hours ago

St. Junipero Serra statue torn down in San Francisco Park CNA Staff, Jun 20, 2020 / 09:41 am (CNA).- A statue of Catholic missionary St. Junipero Serra was toppled in a San Francisco park Friday, along with statues of...

