Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump rally draws supporters, protesters

USATODAY.com Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally 02:03

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of Tulsa residents get set up for Trump's rally [Video]

Hundreds of Tulsa residents get set up for Trump's rally

President Trump is appearing at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma today (June 20). The rally is being met with controversy as masks to protect the public from the coronavirus are optional and many..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published
The dual controversies of Trump's rally [Video]

The dual controversies of Trump's rally

President Trump says his re-election campaign begins at a rally in Oklahoma later, but for some the gathering brings fears of both coronavirus and racial tensions.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:46Published
Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally [Video]

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally

Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump prepares for first campaign rally in months in Tulsa amid concerns about coronavirus, violence

 President Trump on Saturday will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma to address what is likely to be a packed rally of supporters -- despite objections from local officials...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Chris Hayes: Trump’s Pre-Rally Tweets Reinforce His Ethos ‘For My Friends, Everything, For My Enemies, The Law’

 The night before President *Donald Trump's* planned rally in Tulsa, MSNBC's *Chris Hayes* went off again on the serious risks of it and how the president's...
Mediaite


Tweets about this