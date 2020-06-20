Another Daily Record Of COVID-19 Infections In Florida
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () The COVID-19 outbreak continued its fevered escalation in Florida on Saturday, as the state reported more than 4,000 new cases — the highest daily total yet in a state that has seen numerous record-breaking spikes since reopening restaurants, bars, gyms and other public places.
Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows A team of scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania say the state has “all the markings of the next large epicenter.” CNN reported the team also added that the state is at risk of being the...