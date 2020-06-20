Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6 Trump Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Tulsa Rally

NPR Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
The rally is still moving ahead as scheduled, although none of the staffers who tested positive for the virus, or anyone in immediate contact with them, will attend the rally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Tulsa

Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Tulsa 00:39

 US President Donald J. Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night. The event has attracted controversy, as Tulsa is a novel coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot, and the rally will not require participants to wear masks. Health experts have warned...

Related videos from verified sources

Additional White House Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus, Including Personal Assistant For Ivanka Trump [Video]

Additional White House Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus, Including Personal Assistant For Ivanka Trump

The White House announced additional staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus Friday, including a personal assistant to Ivanka Trump.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Alert: Trump campaign says six staffers helping set up for Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign says six staffers helping set up for Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus.
SeattlePI.com

Six campaign staffers working on Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

 The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.
CTV News

Six members of Trump advance team in Tulsa test positive for coronavirus

 Six staffers on President Trump's campaign team tested positive for coronavirus and will not attend the major campaign rally Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla., the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this