Related news from verified sources Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.” “I’m...

Seattle Times 16 hours ago



Beyoncé Shares 'Black Parade' To Celebrate Juneteenth "Put your fists up in the air, show black love..." *Beyoncé* surprised fans with a new single 'Black Parade' yesterday (June 19th), opening the Juneteenth...

Clash 4 hours ago



Beyoncé drops powerful surprise single celebrating Black power, beauty, history and resilience Beyoncé has released a new song, “Black Parade”, celebrating Blackness in all its forms. “Black Parade” was announced in typically brief fashion on...

PinkNews 14 hours ago





Tweets about this