Twitter Bans Katie Hopkins, British Commentator Critical of Black Lives Matter

The Wrap Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Twitter banned British commentator Katie Hopkins on Friday for violating its policy against “hateful conduct.” The far-right commentator, whom President Donald Trump has retweeted a number of times, has drawn heavy criticism in the past for calling migrants “cockroaches” and for denouncing Black Lives Matter, among other inflammatory comments.

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken,” a Twitter spokesperson told TheWrap. “In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy.”

The spokesperson declined to share which tweet or tweets led to the ban. Hopkins, who had more than 1 million followers on Twitter, had been complaining this week about losing her “verified” status.

*Also Read:* AP Stylebook Updated to Capitalize 'Black' and 'Indigenous'

While Hopkins has drawn the ire of many in the U.K. for her views on Europe’s migration crisis, more recently she’s been ripped for her criticism of Black Lives Matter.

“Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you,” Hopkins tweeted earlier this month.

Later, she tweeted: “I am a Straight. White. Christian. Conservative. Married. Mother. of three. And I am PROUD of all these things. Get off your knees to the thuggery #BlackLivesMatter.”

Before she was kicked off Twitter, President Trump had retweeted Hopkins several times, including last year, when she referred to Baltimore as a “s—hole.”

