Pre-Father’s Day march highlights disproportionate incarceration of Black men

Seattle Times Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
On the eve of Father’s Day, community members gathered in the parking lot of the Abubakr Islamic Center in Tukwila to march against a systemic injustice against Black families in America. “One out of nine Black children have a parent who is incarcerated,” Sean Goode told the crowd.. The vast majority of those parents are […]
