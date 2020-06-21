Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Accusation From 2014: ‘Simply Not What Happened’ Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Ansel Elgort has denied an accusation of sexual assault against him from 2014, saying in an Instagram post Saturday evening that the events described in a social media post from Friday are “simply not what happened,” and that he has “never and would never assault anyone.”



The “West Side Story” actor said of the incident that his relationship with the woman known as Gabby took place in New York when he was 20 and that the relationship was “brief, legal and an entirely consensual relationship.”



“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” Elgort said. “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings, but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”



*Also Read:* Ansel Elgort Accused of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl in 2014



Elgort added that he did not handle the breakup of the relationship well.



“I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared,” he added. “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn and work to grow in empathy.”





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by @ansel on Jun 20, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT







On Friday, a woman named Gabby, who did not reveal her last name, tweeted a statement that claimed the actor, now 26, sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. In her post on Twitter that has since been set to private, Gabby described sobbing and being in pain and said, “I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.'”



Elgort did not post his statement until Saturday evening after Gabby posted her accusation early on Friday morning, and representatives for Elgort did not respond to multiple phone and email requests for comment on Friday.



*Also Read:* Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Offers First Look at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and the Rival Gangs



Gabby said that in 2014, she direct messaged Elgort letting him know that it would soon be her 17th birthday and said Elgort then gave her his private Snapchat account and asked for nude photos. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be her sitting with Elgort as well as what she said is a screenshot of their direct message exchange. Gabby said she was coming forward now “so I can finally heal.”



The woman added, “Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks I go to therapy.”



The woman further described Elgort requesting a threesome with herself and one of her “dance friends,” who she said were “underage.” Gabby said she did not tell anyone because he told her it would “ruin his career.” She added there is “much more” to her story.



*Also Read:* 'Tokyo Vice' Drama Series With Ansel Elgort Set at WarnerMedia Streaming Service



“He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like, ‘you’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.” I was f–ing 17,” she said in her statement.



“West Side Story,” in which Elgort plays the starring role of Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria, is one of Disney’s major planned releases for the holiday season and is slated for a Dec. 18 wide release. He’s also meant to star in the HBO Max series “Tokyo Vice.”



Elgort also recently starred in “The Goldfinch” and is known for his roles in “Baby Driver,” “The Fault In Our Stars” and the “Divergent” series of films.



See Elgort’s full statement via his Instagram above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Chris D'Elia Denies Accusations of Soliciting Sex From Underage Girls Online



WWE Wrestler Matt Riddle Denies Assault Accusation, Says Candy Cartwright Is 'Stalking' Him



ABC News Executive Barbara Fedida Put on Leave Following Accusations of Insensitive and Racist Comments Ansel Elgort has denied an accusation of sexual assault against him from 2014, saying in an Instagram post Saturday evening that the events described in a social media post from Friday are “simply not what happened,” and that he has “never and would never assault anyone.”The “West Side Story” actor said of the incident that his relationship with the woman known as Gabby took place in New York when he was 20 and that the relationship was “brief, legal and an entirely consensual relationship.”“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” Elgort said. “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings, but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”*Also Read:* Ansel Elgort Accused of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl in 2014Elgort added that he did not handle the breakup of the relationship well.“I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared,” he added. “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn and work to grow in empathy.”View this post on InstagramA post shared by @ansel on Jun 20, 2020 at 6:36pm PDTOn Friday, a woman named Gabby, who did not reveal her last name, tweeted a statement that claimed the actor, now 26, sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. In her post on Twitter that has since been set to private, Gabby described sobbing and being in pain and said, “I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.'”Elgort did not post his statement until Saturday evening after Gabby posted her accusation early on Friday morning, and representatives for Elgort did not respond to multiple phone and email requests for comment on Friday.*Also Read:* Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Offers First Look at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and the Rival GangsGabby said that in 2014, she direct messaged Elgort letting him know that it would soon be her 17th birthday and said Elgort then gave her his private Snapchat account and asked for nude photos. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be her sitting with Elgort as well as what she said is a screenshot of their direct message exchange. Gabby said she was coming forward now “so I can finally heal.”The woman added, “Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks I go to therapy.”The woman further described Elgort requesting a threesome with herself and one of her “dance friends,” who she said were “underage.” Gabby said she did not tell anyone because he told her it would “ruin his career.” She added there is “much more” to her story.*Also Read:* 'Tokyo Vice' Drama Series With Ansel Elgort Set at WarnerMedia Streaming Service“He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like, ‘you’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.” I was f–ing 17,” she said in her statement.“West Side Story,” in which Elgort plays the starring role of Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria, is one of Disney’s major planned releases for the holiday season and is slated for a Dec. 18 wide release. He’s also meant to star in the HBO Max series “Tokyo Vice.”Elgort also recently starred in “The Goldfinch” and is known for his roles in “Baby Driver,” “The Fault In Our Stars” and the “Divergent” series of films.See Elgort’s full statement via his Instagram above.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Chris D'Elia Denies Accusations of Soliciting Sex From Underage Girls OnlineWWE Wrestler Matt Riddle Denies Assault Accusation, Says Candy Cartwright Is 'Stalking' HimABC News Executive Barbara Fedida Put on Leave Following Accusations of Insensitive and Racist Comments 👓 View full article

