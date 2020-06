Imani. ❣️ RT @BYVdee: Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Fathers out there! Also the single moms too! 4 seconds ago Abril RT @ABrightMonster: And also, Happy Father's Day to you and yours. I acknowledge that this holiday is sweet for some, bittersweet for some,… 5 seconds ago Husnah⚡️ RT @YusairahMayet: happy Father’s Day to our dads and to those moms who play paternal roles too. you’re phenomenal ✨❤️ #FathersDay 7 seconds ago ∼lilniquex∽ Happy Father's Day to all the strong moms out who took the initiative to play both roles in their child's life👏💪🙏 9 seconds ago Carol Lynn Berga RT @yeahitspooh1: Happy Father’s Day to all my moms playing that role as well ✊🏾 13 seconds ago whiteskinChrisBrown Happy Father’s Day! Even to single moms playing both parts! God gots you 19 seconds ago 🖤❤Christine💋#Winning RT @VFL2013: Good Morning Gorgeous Conservatives, Patriots and Kindhearted People. Happy Father's Day to All the Real Dads Around The World… 22 seconds ago 〽️💤🍥 happy father's day to all the single moms out there playing both roles 23 seconds ago