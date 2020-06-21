Juneteenth resonates with black America amid racial turmoil

Juneteenth commemorates Black American freedom, achievement and the continued pursuit for equality. Its popularity signifies black pride and is a symbol of how far America has come and how much further the country still has to go.
Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "2020 Juneteenth celebration, BLM rally in rural America and it's opposing views on BLM movement. This was filmed in Greene..
Amid calls for social and racial equality in the U.S., Juneteenth, a holiday marking the date enslaved Blacks in Texas were informed of their freedom, gets reinvigorated support. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello..