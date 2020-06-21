Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extra Extra: Tom Petty's Family Issues Cease & Desist To Trump Campaign

Gothamist Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Extra Extra: Tom Petty's Family Issues Cease & Desist To Trump CampaignBecause you're nostalgic for Pizza Hut, here are today's end-of-day links. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

lacunalingua

𝒜𝓃𝓉𝒾𝒻𝒶𝑔𝒾𝓋𝒾𝓃𝑔𝓈 RT @Gothamist: Tom Petty's Family Issues Cease & Desist To Trump Campaign (& more end-of-day links) https://t.co/XyEq0qfDt7 14 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Tom Petty's Family Issues Cease & Desist To Trump Campaign (& more end-of-day links) https://t.co/XyEq0qfDt7 22 minutes ago

OKFinney

Kristin the night away Blasting his music extra loud today. Tom Petty's family send Donald Trump cease and desist over use of I Won't Bac… https://t.co/jdGAeGTFe1 5 hours ago

petty__aa

cuidando ❤️🦋 RT @tuhhroy: If y’all wanna know how extra my family is...here you go https://t.co/rh9VTqFqMJ 3 days ago

tayl0rt_

grief bean casserole going to see my deadbeat grandpa this Friday after not seeing him for 12 years. My whole family has begged to have… https://t.co/NwaEDjJr0k 4 days ago