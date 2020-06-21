Public Employees Are Accused of Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Sign

Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 4 hours ago Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To Work 00:35 There's been a rash of stories lately from employees of high-profile American brands, that say their workplaces are just plain awful. According to Business Insider, former Pinterest employees describe a traumatic workplace where managers humiliate employees to the point of tears. What's more, they...