Public Employees Are Accused of Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Sign
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () A Sheriff’s Office worker and an investigative assistant with the District Attorney’s Office in Ventura County, Calif., were arrested after the authorities reviewed footage from a surveillance camera.
There's been a rash of stories lately from employees of high-profile American brands, that say their workplaces are just plain awful. According to Business Insider, former Pinterest employees describe a traumatic workplace where managers humiliate employees to the point of tears. What's more, they...