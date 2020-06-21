Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Public Employees Are Accused of Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Sign

NYTimes.com Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
A Sheriff’s Office worker and an investigative assistant with the District Attorney’s Office in Ventura County, Calif., were arrested after the authorities reviewed footage from a surveillance camera.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To Work

Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To Work 00:35

 There's been a rash of stories lately from employees of high-profile American brands, that say their workplaces are just plain awful. According to Business Insider, former Pinterest employees describe a traumatic workplace where managers humiliate employees to the point of tears. What's more, they...

Related videos from verified sources

Skateboarders Push For Black Lives Matter Solidarity [Video]

Skateboarders Push For Black Lives Matter Solidarity

A group of skateboarders gathered at Denver Skate Park on Sunday to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:51Published
Civil rights marches: then vs now [Video]

Civil rights marches: then vs now

The Black Lives Matter marches we are seeing today have roots in the civil rights marches from decades ago.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:28Published
Players take a knee before Merseyside Derby kickoff [Video]

Players take a knee before Merseyside Derby kickoff

Everton and Liverpool players observe a moment's silence to honour the lives affected by coronavirus before taking a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Starbucks creates own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees

 Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees...
SeattlePI.com

Starbucks creating Black Lives Matter shirt for employees after furor over alleged ban

 Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees...
CBC.ca

Starbucks doubles back - employees allowed to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts and pins

 Starbucks is allowing its baristas and employees to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts and pins, the company says, reversing its policy on the matter.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this