Gothamist Controversial Theodore Roosevelt Statue Will Be Removed From American Museum Of Natural History's Front Steps… https://t.co/xOT3zvKqs7 26 seconds ago Kaya72 RT @AMNH: The Equestrian Statue in front of the Museum has long been controversial for the racial hierarchy it depicts. The Museum has aske… 2 minutes ago Gene Dimitrieff “Museum of Natural History to remove #TheodoreRoosevelt statue from front entrance” - #abc7ny #NewYork #amnh either… https://t.co/9iqNfR3zbW 19 minutes ago Mark the Mark @RLHeinrichs The Theodore Roosevelt statue is controversial? How on earth did they make this point? 1 hour ago LandOfTheFREE This is troubling...museums are now being edited as well? This is where history, no matter how ugly or controversia… https://t.co/oSxZYWB6AX 1 hour ago