Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide

CBS News Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
At least 12 states recorded record-breaking increases in COVID-19 cases last week. The focus is on Florida, which saw record-breaking increases in cases three out of the last four days. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
 Today New York City will enter phase two of reopening just weeks after it was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization, there were 183,000 new cases yesterday.

