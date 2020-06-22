Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide
Monday, 22 June 2020 () At least 12 states recorded record-breaking increases in COVID-19 cases last week. The focus is on Florida, which saw record-breaking increases in cases three out of the last four days. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Today New York City will enter phase two of reopening just weeks after it was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization, there were 183,000 new cases yesterday.
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India. Tamil Nadu reported highest single-day spike of 2532 coronavirus cases with 53 deaths. National capital recorded fresh 3000 cases, taking the total number of..
The World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24...