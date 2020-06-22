Jets’ Safety Jamal Adams Seen On Video Saying ‘I’m Trying’ In Response To Question About Getting Traded To Dallas Cowboys

Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Eric Mangini: Jets paying Jamal Adams 2 years early will set a bad precedent for NFL 03:03 All Pro safety Jamal Adams is requesting a trade from the New York Jets despite the team making it clear they have all intentions of keeping him on. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini, who tells them why he believes paying Adams 2 years early just because he demands it, sets a...