Seattle teens claim they found human remains stuffed in bags while filming TikTok video

FOXNews.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Two bags of human remains found on a Seattle beach Friday were reportedly discovered by a group of teens as they filmed a TikTok video.
News video: Teens stumble upon dead body during randonauting session

Teens stumble upon dead body during randonauting session 01:20

 During a routine randonauting session, a group of teenagers in Seattle, Washington, came across a mysterious, abandoned suitcase .that had human remains inside of it.For those who are unfamiliar with the term, “randonauting” is using a random number generator to come up with specific coordinates...

