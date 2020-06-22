Seattle teens claim they found human remains stuffed in bags while filming TikTok video
Monday, 22 June 2020 (
27 minutes ago) Two bags of human remains found on a Seattle beach Friday were reportedly discovered by a group of teens as they filmed a TikTok video.
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz
24 minutes ago
During a routine randonauting session, a group of teenagers in Seattle, Washington, came across a mysterious, abandoned suitcase .that had human remains inside of it.For those who are unfamiliar with the term, “randonauting” is using a random number generator to come up with specific coordinates...
Teens stumble upon dead body during randonauting session 01:20
