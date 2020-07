In defense of school resource officers: Don't rush to ditch a good program Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Opinion: Our children's lives and education should not be risked for the passion of the moment. Delaware's SRO program should be sustained.

Opinion: Our children's lives and education should not be risked for the passion of the moment. Delaware's SRO program should be sustained. 👓 View full article