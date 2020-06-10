‘IStandWithBubba’ Trends For Wallace, As NASCAR Pushes His Car To Front Of Race

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says Fight For Equality Bigger Than Racing
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace talks about his one-man Black Lives Matter protest at Martinsville and dives into the steps the league is taking to be more inclusive.
Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's car will feature a Black Lives Matter paint scheme
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's car will feature a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in tonight's Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.