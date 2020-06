Related videos from verified sources Prince Harry 'drove decision' to quit as Senior Royals



New book 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family', will reportedly explain that it was Prince Harry's decision to quit as Senior Royals. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:09 Published on May 24, 2020 New Princess Diana documentary could 'provide closure' or 'open new wounds' for William and Harry



There have been many books and documentaries about Princess Diana over the years but now Netflix is reportedly set to drop a new four part series titled "Being Me: Diana" Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published on May 19, 2020 Harry and Meghan's son Archie turns one



A cute family moment as Meghan Markle reads to her son Archie in celebration of his first birthday. While Prince Harry is behind the camera recording, Markle is reading "Duck! Rabbit!" from their new.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51 Published on May 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Prince William, Prince Harry’s ‘devastating breakdown’ revealed in new book: ‘I have been astonished’ Royal author Robert Lacey says he has been “astonished” by what he has uncovered for his upcoming book on Princes William and Harry.

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago





Tweets about this