‘It’s A Fair Thing To Point Out’: Kayleigh McEnany Says The Term ‘Kung Flu’ Was Used To Show COVID-19 Origins Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

’It’s an indictment of China for letting this virus get here’ 👓 View full article

Despite criticism over President Donald Trump's use of the term "kung flu" to describe the coronavirus at his rally in Tulsa over the weekend as racist, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said the media is trying to "play games" with nomenclature.

