Related videos from verified sources Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional While Sharing Experiences About Being Black In America



Celebrities are demanding justice after the horrific deaths of Rayshard Brooks and Robert Fuller, including Tiffany Haddish, who got emotional while speaking to CNN about the terrifying realities of.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago Of 615 American Billionaires, Only 6 Of Them Are Black



According to Business Insider, there are 615 billionaires in America. But Forbes' Billionaires List shows that only 6 of them are Black. The lack of diversity spotlights the huge wealth gap between.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago Growing up Black in America



Social justice advocate shares what it is like growing up Black in America Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources These Black teens are turning 18 in Tamir Rice's America These teens grew up in the shadow of Tamir Rice's death. They've participated in George Floyd protests and want to be businessmen and artists.

USATODAY.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this