Top Democrats Say Trump Administration Is Withholding $14 Billion In Funds For COVID-19 Testing

Treasury Ordered To Give Native Tribes Aid
$8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds has been delayed to Native American tribes that are among the hardest-hit by the virus.
Farmers get billions in coronavirus aid, and Democrats are suspicious
The Trump administration’s $28 billion effort in 2018 and 2019 to compensate farmers for their losses from the administration's trade wars has been criticized as excessive, and favoring states..
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India's $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
From the Union government announcing new guidelines for reopening of hotels, restaurants and places of worship, to India pledging $15 million at the Global Vaccine Summit - here are the top ten news..