Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Democrats Say Trump Administration Is Withholding $14 Billion In Funds For COVID-19 Testing

Daily Caller Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
'Immediate'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Treasury Ordered To Give Native Tribes Aid [Video]

Treasury Ordered To Give Native Tribes Aid

$8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds has been delayed to Native American tribes that are among the hardest-hit by the virus.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:33Published
Farmers get billions in coronavirus aid, and Democrats are suspicious [Video]

Farmers get billions in coronavirus aid, and Democrats are suspicious

The Trump administration’s $28 billion effort in 2018 and 2019 to compensate farmers for their losses from the administration's trade wars has been criticized as excessive, and favoring states..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:49Published
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India's $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough? [Video]

Covid update: New Unlock rules; India's $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?

From the Union government announcing new guidelines for reopening of hotels, restaurants and places of worship, to India pledging $15 million at the Global Vaccine Summit - here are the top ten news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:50Published

Tweets about this