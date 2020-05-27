Global  

‘Batman And Robin’ Director Joel Schumacher Dies At 80

Daily Caller Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Schumacher passed away after a year-long battle with cancer
News video: Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 01:02

 Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...

Director Joel Schumacher, known for Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire and Batman films, dead at 80

 Joel Schumacher, the flamboyant journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in St....
CBC.ca

Celebrities react to Joel Schumacher’s death: 'I am in tears'

 Costume designer and film director Joel Schumacher died on Monday morning following a year-long cancer battle. The icon responsible for “Batman Forever, “St....
FOXNews.com

Seal Remembers Joel Schumacher, Says Director Turned ‘Kiss From a Rose’ Into a Hit

 The Grammy-winning artist remembers how his friend helped his career skyrocket thanks to the Batman film.
Billboard.com

