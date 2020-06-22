Florida coronavirus cases soar as governor refuses to alter reopening
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Florida topped 100,000 coronavirus cases with many of those who tested positive are young people. In response, the Miami mayor has ordered everyone to wear a face covering. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
