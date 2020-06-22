Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida coronavirus cases soar as governor refuses to alter reopening

CBS News Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Florida topped 100,000 coronavirus cases with many of those who tested positive are young people. In response, the Miami mayor has ordered everyone to wear a face covering. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States

US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States 00:59

 US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States 23 states have reported spikes in new cases compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among the states experiencing record-breaking single-day increases are California and Florida. Officials say that more young people are...

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases Remain Stable In Maryland As Other States See Spike [Video]

Coronavirus Cases Remain Stable In Maryland As Other States See Spike

Coronavirus Cases Remain Stable In Maryland As Other States See Spike

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:22Published
Allegheny Co. Sees Largest Daily Spike In Coronavirus Cases In Weeks [Video]

Allegheny Co. Sees Largest Daily Spike In Coronavirus Cases In Weeks

Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said 45 cases is the highest daily number of new cases she has seen in the county in more than six weeks; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:37Published
Allegheny Co. Reports 45 New Cases Of Coronavirus, No Additional Deaths [Video]

Allegheny Co. Reports 45 New Cases Of Coronavirus, No Additional Deaths

Allegheny County reports 45 new cases of coronavirus and no additional deaths. This brings the countywide total to 2,220 cases and keeps the death toll at 178.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases rising in Florida and Texas amid reopening

 "Closing down Texas again will always be the last option," said Governor Greg Abbott.
CBS News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Expected Rise In COVID-19 Cases Due To Increased Testing

 As coronavirus cases spike in Florida, Governor Ron Desantis is attributing the alarming trend to increased testing, outbreaks in high-risk areas like jails,...
cbs4.com

Farmworkers: Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ Remarks On COVID-19 ‘Shameful’

 Farmworkers are pushing back after Gov. Ron DeSantis said clusters of “overwhelmingly Hispanic” day laborers and agriculture workers are the source for...
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

ImtiazSolangi17

Imtiaz Solangi RT @DrDenaGrayson: The idea that @NBA players will stay inside the "bubble" for 4 straight months is crazy talk. #Florida, including Centra… 6 hours ago