Related videos from verified sources Two more Trump staffers test positive for coronavirus



[NFA] Two more staff members of President Donald Trump's campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump spokesman said on Monday. Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02 Published 56 minutes ago President Trump Slammed For Saying He'd Consider Meeting With Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro



CBS4's Joan Murray has more on the backlash the president is facing. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:14 Published 2 hours ago Supporters, opposers of President Trump respond to Tulsa rally



Supporters, opposers of President Trump respond to Tulsa rally 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:55 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this