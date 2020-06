Related videos from verified sources NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage



NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage The noose was discovered by members of Wallace's team on Sunday afternoon. NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo! Sports NASCAR says it has.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:02 Published 5 hours ago Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage



Wallace is the only Black driver currently competing in NASCAR’s elite cup series. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:51 Published 10 hours ago Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage



A noose was found in a garage at the Talladega super-speedway overnight. The garage belonged to Bubba Wallace, Nascar's only black driver. Nascar said they are outraged and launching an investigation. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Ryan Blaney holds on for second straight Talladega win after drivers show support for Bubba Wallace Blaney nipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the finish line for his fourth win and first since Talladega in October, albeit this time before a mostly empty venue.

Newsday 2 hours ago





Tweets about this