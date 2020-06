Related videos from verified sources Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing



Mourners gathered on Monday for the public viewing of Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 6 hours ago Creating Unity Amid Challenging Times



As we look to everything going on in our world today, it’s time for change, peace and unity. And Elec Simon hopes to inspire that. The percussionist, motivational speaker, emcee, and drummer for the.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:13 Published 11 hours ago Black Lives Matter march in Port Washington draws large crowd



Dozens of people marched in support of Black Lives Matter through downtown Port Washington on Sunday afternoon. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:56 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this