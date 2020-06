Related videos from verified sources Stuck Sea Turtle Saved by Good Samaritan



Occurred on May 27, 2020 / Haleiwa, Hawaii, USA Info from Licensor: "At Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu, I spotted a honu (sea turtle) wedged in between two rocks lying on its back. Quickly, I.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:37 Published on May 29, 2020 Slacklining Over the Ocean in Hawaii



Occurred on February 26, 2020 / Hawaii, USA Info from Licensor: "During the month if February 2020, a group of people from around the world gathered together on the Island of Hawaii. We participated in.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:04 Published on May 23, 2020 Tiny bird follows tourist to beg for a drink from his water bottle



This tiny bird lives on a very remote island in the Galapagos. There are no lakes or rivers on the island and no reliable sources of fresh water. The rain that falls has nowhere to collect for any.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:33 Published on May 2, 2020

Tweets about this