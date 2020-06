Related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Any showers or thunderstorms will end this evening, then we'll clear out the skies with lows in the lower to mid 50s. It looks like we get a small break in the storms Thursday with partly cloudy skies.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:22 Published 3 hours ago Video: Thunderstorms could be hit or miss Wednesday afternoon



We'll be in for more warm, muggy weather during the day. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:13 Published 21 hours ago Comfortable weather continues, showers possible



Temperatures are going to continue to be comfortable Tuesday and Wednesday however, pop up showers are possible. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:06 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this